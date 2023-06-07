Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Canadian insurance giant Manulife committed up to $500 million to CleanCapital, an NYC-based solar and storage developer that's become a strong backer of early-stage projects.

Why it matters: The commitment is another example of the U.S. solar market attracting traditional institutional investors in addition to standard venture capital firms.

Catch up fast: Companies like CleanCapital generally back smaller, regional solar developers — the kinds of companies once referred to as "two-guys-and-a-truck."

CleanCapital has traditionally funded the buildup to solar developments, but it's now increasingly bankrolling the full scope of a project.

"There used to be much more staggered capital, capital injections," CEO Thomas Byrne tells Axios. "We're not doing that anymore...CleanCapital is funding the entirety of the development."

The latest: CleanCapital has built a 400 MW portfolio of solar and storage across the community-scale, commercial and industrial, and distributed sectors.