Land of the free, home of the batteries

Reproduced from the International Energy Agency; Chart: Axios Visuals

The U.S. is on track to surpass Europe in lithium-ion battery production.

Why it matters: The sudden surge in planned battery factories is being driven by incentives and sourcing requirements in the Inflation Reduction Act, which has unleashed a rush of major investment announcements from automakers and battery materials suppliers eager to cash in.

Driving the news: Last week brought at least three U.S. battery production forecasts, all showing the U.S. pulling ahead of Europe.

The latest: TeraWatt Technology, a Temasek-backed battery manufacturer based in Milpitas, Calif., this morning said it's closed a "pre-Series C" that drew investment from Development Bank of Japan, Inpex Corporation, JIC Venture Growth Investments, Rakuten Capital, Mori Trust and Glin Impact Capital.

By the numbers: The pipeline to expand the U.S. battery supply chain has swelled to 400 GWh of planned manufacturing capacity, per research firm Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.

Context: That's more than a 7x increase from current manufacturing capacity in North America.

The huge leap in new factory announcements has occurred in less than a year, since President Biden signed the IRA.

State of play: Hyundai and LG's planned $4.3 billion plant in Georgia is among the latest such investment announcements.

Be smart: China remains by far the world's biggest battery supplier — a status that's not changing by 2030 or anytime in the foreseeable future.

What we're watching: A slew of these factories are slated for America's emerging "Battery Belt" spanning the Midwest and Southeast.