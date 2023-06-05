Share on email (opens in new window)

Brooklyn-based alternative fuels producer Amogy added another $11 million to its Series B, capping the round at $150 million, the company announced this morning.

Why it matters: The company has drawn backing from some of the biggest names in heavy industry.

Details: Marunouchi Climate Tech Growth Fund, Mitsubishi Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America and Synergy Marine participated in the round.

Meanwhile, SK Innovation led Amogy's initial all-equity round, which closed at $139 million in March.

That B-1 round included Temasek, Korea Zinc, Aramco Ventures, AP Ventures, Mol Plus, Yanmar Ventures, Zeon Ventures and DCVC.

How it works: Amogy makes ammonia-based fuels for heavy-duty vehicles and ships.