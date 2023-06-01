Acel Power is preparing to raise as much as $50 million to ramp up production of its electric outboard motors and propulsion systems for boats, Axios has learned exclusively.

Why it matters: The funding signals the company's acceleration and strong investor interest in the electric boating field.

Details: Acel says it's seeking $30 million to $50 million in a Series A round that puts a value on the company of up to $390 million.

Of note: President John Liu tells Axios that the company is expected to fulfill 700 orders this year.

How it works: Boat-building is decentralized. A builder typically buys the outboard motor from one supplier, the throttle from another, and the gauges and console systems from a third, Liu says.

Vancouver-based Acel allows boat builders to get those components from a single source.

Zoom in: The company sells 50 horsepower and 75 horsepower motors roughly equivalent to the outboards used by pontoon boats — the most common type of recreational boat sold in the U.S.

Acel has $15 million in booked revenue. It's fulfilled 30 orders to India's government, which is testing the motors for tourism craft, as well as to Chinese boat-builders and distributors in the U.S. and the Maldives.

What's next: Acel is putting more powerful 150-250 horsepower motors for the open sea into production and expects to begin deliveries this year.