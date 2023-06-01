State of play: Electric boat startups are making waves

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: PitchBook; Chart: Axios Visuals

Venture investors have told Axios in recent weeks that they're seeing an uptick in pitches from electric boat startups. Data seems to support the anecdotes.

State of play: Electric boats are a natural extension of electric cars and trucks. If you think your buddy's muscle car is loud, try spending hours beside a gas-fed outboard motor.

Yes, but: Boats may not have the strict weight restrictions of aircraft, but it takes plenty of power to push through the water — even more when weighed down by a heavy battery.

What's happening: The past few years have seen a relative surge in deal-making, as shown above.

Swedish electric boat-makers Candela and X Shore raised about $20 million and $28.5 million this spring, respectively.

Blue Innovations Group, a Florida-based electric boat startup founded by former Tesla manufacturing chief John Vo, began accepting reservations in March.

Flux Marine, an electric outboard motor manufacturer based in Bristol, Rhode Island, raised $15.5 million in a Series A last year.

Plus, General Motors got into the game in 2021 with a 25% stake in Seattle-based Pure Watercraft.

Other players in this space include Alfastreet, Arc Boat, Cosmopolitan, Greenline Yachts, Iguana, Magonis, Marian, Mayla, Q-Yachts, Silent, Spirit, Voltari, and Zin.

Meanwhile, legacy boat and motor makers like Mercury Marine are introducing electric options.

Of note: Duffy, based in Newport Beach, Calif., claims to be one of the longest-running electric boat manufacturers.

It's been churning out low-speed cruisers since the 1970s, boasting "we do 5 mph better than anyone else!"

👀 What we're watching: The build-out of charging infrastructure. Marinas already equip their boat slips with electricity, but just like on land, fast-charging could require expensive upgrades.