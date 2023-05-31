Scoop: Re-Nuble cultivating $3.5M to supply farmers and gardeners

Share on email (opens in new window)

Re-Nuble is pursuing a $3.5 million seed round to ramp up production of its sustainable growing materials for farming and indoor gardening, Axios has learned exclusively.

Why it matters: The NYC-based startup uses food waste and crop residue as its feedstock, enabling farms and home gardens to become "closed-loop" systems that produce almost no waste.

Details: Re-Nuble has raised roughly half of the round's target, CEO Tinia Pina tells Axios.

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority has supplied the bulk of the funds. The state agency has taken an especially assertive role investing in the energy transition.

Of note: Re-Nuble may not fully close the round, because it's also raised about $5.1 million in grant funding, including a $4.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in December.

Meanwhile, Re-Nuble previously raised $3.3 million in equity and non-dilutive funding encompassing grants and some debt.

How it works: Re-Nuble makes two input products — fertilizer made from food waste, and a "grow media" made from recycled fibers.

It also works with farms to take on-site waste and turn it back into fertilizers and "soil amendments" that boost soil nutrition.

Catch up fast: "Grow media" is the generic term for the soil or other material that provides a growing environment for a plant. It's typically used by indoor farmers in soil-less or hydroponic systems.

Competitors in the grow media or "substrates" space include Grodan, Jiffy, and Oasis.

What's next: Re-Nuble sells directly to commercial farms, to wholesalers who supply commercial farms, and to distributors that work with consumer-facing retailers.