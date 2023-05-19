Axios Pro Exclusive Content

State of play: Climate analytics

Megan Hernbroth
Illustration: Natalie Peeples/Axios

Last updated May 18, 2023

What's happening: As more companies seek out infrastructure that allows for increased emissions tracking data, climate-focused AI and robotics companies are attracting investors.

Recent deals in the space include:

  • Sniffer, an environmental technology firm, closed a $2 million seed funding round led by Michigan Angel Fund.
  • BrainBox AI, a technology developer focused on energy consumption, announced a $20 million fundraise led by the Québec government and ABB.
    • BrainBox AI also acquired ABB’s energy management system integrator business.
  • The Venture Capital Alliance, a coalition of more than 20 VC firms, launched in April with the goal of encouraging the VC industry to increase its commitment to climate tech.
  • Infogrid, a startup that analyzes smart building technology, raised $90 million in a Series B round led by Northzone.
  • Everstream Analytics, a supply chain sustainability insights company, raised $50 million in Series B funding led by Morgan Stanley Investment Management.
  • CS Microsensor raised CNY 10 million (~$1.5 million) in angel financing for developing gas sensors targeting emissions monitoring.
  • Carbon Direct raised $60 million from private equity firm Quantum Energy Partners and investment group Decarbonization Partners, the joint vehicle formed by BlackRock and Temasek.
  • YvesBlue raised $5 million in seed funding from Illuminate Financial, Aflac Ventures, Tribeca Early Stage Partners, SixThirty, Day One Ventures and Walter Ventures.
  • Patch raised $55 million in Series B funding from Andreessen Horowitz, Energize Ventures, and Coatue.
