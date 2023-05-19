State of play: Climate analytics

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Last updated May 18, 2023

What's happening: As more companies seek out infrastructure that allows for increased emissions tracking data, climate-focused AI and robotics companies are attracting investors.

Recent deals in the space include: