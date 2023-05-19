Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Investment newsletter Climate Tech VC has tapped the former head of product for Bloomberg New Energy Finance and raised $1.75 million as it eyes an expansion into subscription-based deals research, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The publication aims to challenge BNEF, the big kahuna in energy and climate investing data.

What's happening: Climate Tech VC has hired Mark Taylor to spearhead an expansion into market analysis and a searchable deals database, CEO Kim Zou tells Axios.

Taylor previously spent 14 years at BloombergNEF, the industry heavyweight for climate deals research, eventually rising to product director while building his public profile as podcast host.

He left BNEF last year for a role at Kayrros, a London-based energy and climate-focused data analytics firm. He joined Climate Tech VC in January as chief product officer.

What they're saying: "BNEF is really good at documenting trends and forecasts in the energy transition. Then you have PitchBook, which is really good at private markets data," Zou says. "We're trying to build that bridge between these two offerings."

Meanwhile, Climate Tech VC completed a $1.75 million pre-seed round in January, drawing a whose-who of seasoned climate investors.

Climate-tech veterans Matthew Nordan, John Doerr, Tom Steyer and Dawn Lippert invested, as well as firm Acceler8.

Nordan, a general partner at Azolla Ventures, is joining the board, along with newsletter co-founder Sophie Purdom.

State of play: Climate Tech VC's twice-weekly newsletter has about 50,000 subscribers, making it one of the most widely read publications covering climate investing.