Early stage venture firm Genoa Ventures is preparing to raise $100 million this year for its third fund.

Why it matters: Genoa invests in biotech startups in agriculture, food, tools and diagnostics, and industrials like chemicals.

What's happening: Genoa plans to begin raising this year. It aims to close with existing LPs by the end of 2023 with any remaining capacity closed in Q1 2024.

First checks from the 10-year fund will span $1 million to $5 million, with lifetime investments of up to $10 million.

What they're saying: “We’re sticking to our strategy of leading first rounds, seed and A," managing partner Jenny Rooke tells Axios.

Of note: The San Francisco-based firm previously raised $84 million for its Fund II, which closed in July.