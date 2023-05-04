Online grocer Hive Brands inks deal via Comcast's Forecast Labs
Online marketplace Hive Brands has signed a deal with one of Comcast's venture arms, Forecast Labs.
What's happening: Comcast will run ads for Hive on affiliated TV channels and streaming services, such as Peacock.
- Hive will give Comcast equity and cash for each customer acquired.
How it works: Hive sells sustainable goods, with a focus on "anything and everything shelf-stable," company President Katie Tyson says.
- That spans from snacks to soap, paper towels, pet food, and bamboo toothbrushes.
Of note: The company is looking at acquisitions.
- "It doesn't look like those macroeconomic forces are going to be improving anytime soon," Tyson says. "Smaller brands maybe are either looking at an acquisition or just shutting down entirely."
Context: Other online grocers in the sustainability space include Thrive Market, which frames itself more as a health-oriented store; Grove Collaborative, which generally focuses on cleaning and personal care products; and Misfits Market, the meat and produce subscription service that recently acquired Imperfect Foods.
One fun thing: Hive's top-selling products? Tony’s Chocolonely chocolate bars, Elmhurst nut and oat milks, and Guayaki yerba matte.