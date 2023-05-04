Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Online grocer Hive Brands inks deal via Comcast's Forecast Labs

Alan Neuhauser
Illustration of a bag of groceries and money.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Online marketplace Hive Brands has signed a deal with one of Comcast's venture arms, Forecast Labs.

What's happening: Comcast will run ads for Hive on affiliated TV channels and streaming services, such as Peacock.

  • Hive will give Comcast equity and cash for each customer acquired.

How it works: Hive sells sustainable goods, with a focus on "anything and everything shelf-stable," company President Katie Tyson says.

  • That spans from snacks to soap, paper towels, pet food, and bamboo toothbrushes.

Of note: The company is looking at acquisitions.

  • "It doesn't look like those macroeconomic forces are going to be improving anytime soon," Tyson says. "Smaller brands maybe are either looking at an acquisition or just shutting down entirely."

Context: Other online grocers in the sustainability space include Thrive Market, which frames itself more as a health-oriented store; Grove Collaborative, which generally focuses on cleaning and personal care products; and Misfits Market, the meat and produce subscription service that recently acquired Imperfect Foods.

One fun thing: Hive's top-selling products? Tony’s Chocolonely chocolate bars, Elmhurst nut and oat milks, and Guayaki yerba matte.

