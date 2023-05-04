Online marketplace Hive Brands has signed a deal with one of Comcast's venture arms, Forecast Labs.

What's happening: Comcast will run ads for Hive on affiliated TV channels and streaming services, such as Peacock.

Hive will give Comcast equity and cash for each customer acquired.

How it works: Hive sells sustainable goods, with a focus on "anything and everything shelf-stable," company President Katie Tyson says.

That spans from snacks to soap, paper towels, pet food, and bamboo toothbrushes.

Of note: The company is looking at acquisitions.

"It doesn't look like those macroeconomic forces are going to be improving anytime soon," Tyson says. "Smaller brands maybe are either looking at an acquisition or just shutting down entirely."

Context: Other online grocers in the sustainability space include Thrive Market, which frames itself more as a health-oriented store; Grove Collaborative, which generally focuses on cleaning and personal care products; and Misfits Market, the meat and produce subscription service that recently acquired Imperfect Foods.

One fun thing: Hive's top-selling products? Tony’s Chocolonely chocolate bars, Elmhurst nut and oat milks, and Guayaki yerba matte.