Redaptive, a Denver-based startup that manages energy use in buildings, raised $50 million in Series E extension funding, the company exclusively tells Axios.

Why it matters: The new tranche of funding brings Redaptive's Series E total to $250 million. The initial Series E funding closed in December.

Details: Private equity firm and long-time Redaptive investor Linse Capital led the additional $50 million in equity funding.

CEO Arvin Vohra tells Axios that an unnamed strategic investor also participated in the second closing, but declined to share details.

The influx of new funds did not change the company's valuation, which was pegged at $1 billion in December, per Bloomberg.

How it works: Redaptive makes software to help building owners better manage energy consumption.

The company has three primary revenue streams. The first is an energy-as-a-service product, which provides building owners funding to make energy efficient upgrades via a combination of Redaptive's balance sheet and third-party financing.

It also has a data software component, which looks like a typical hardware-connected SaaS business, and a project management component where Redaptive manages construction contractors and other on-the-ground project needs.

Redaptive's customers include Iron Mountain, Aramark and Cintas. The company typically works with large companies that have significant real estate footprints either through manufacturing centers, warehouses or offices.

What we're watching: Real estate tends to be a large contributor to a company's total emissions' footprint, so we're watching whether Redaptive's pipeline of projects picks up as the SEC disclosure rules — which will require all companies to report said emissions — go into effect.