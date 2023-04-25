Cyclic Materials, a Canada-based startup that recycles rare earth elements, raised $27 million in Series A funding.

Why it matters: Automakers like BMW are scouring the startup ecosystem for ways to insulate EV production from geopolitical conflicts and supply chain crunches.

Details: BMW i Ventures, the OEM's venture arm, co-led the round with Energy Impact Partners.

New investors Fifth Wall and Bioindustrial Innovation Canada joined the round, along with existing investor Planetary Technologies.

The new funds will finance Cyclic Material's commercial expansion and network of processing facilities.

How it works: Cyclic Materials takes end-of-life products and processes existing rare earth elements and metals — copper, aluminum, steel, cobalt and nickel, for example — for use in new products.

What they're saying: "REEs are critical for many applications from small electronics to large wind turbines but are very challenging to produce,” Kasper Sage, managing director of BMW i Ventures, said in a press release.