Home electrification startup Span more than doubled the size of its Series B with another $96 million, the company tells Axios.

Why it matters: The company turns electrical panels into a Swiss army knife that enables homeowners to go all-electric while keeping energy bills in check.

How it works: Span sells software-equipped electrical panels that manage energy consumption — and utility bills — as more homes convert to electric stoves, heat pumps, EV chargers, and other devices.

The details: Wellington Management led the all-equity round.

Qualcomm Ventures participated, along with existing investors Congruent Ventures, Capricorn Investment Group, Munich Re Ventures, Fifth Wall, A/O PropTech, Qualcomm Ventures and Amazon’s Alexa Fund.

Wellington and Fifth Wall led the first close of Span's Series B, which raised $90 million last year.

Of note: Span CEO Arch Rao was head of products for Tesla Energy.

What's next: Arch plans to put the capital toward an R&D site its developing near its headquarters in San Francisco.