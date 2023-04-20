Air Water Ventures, an Abu Dhabi-based company that extracts water from air, is planning to go public via a SPAC listing at an implied $300 million valuation, the company tells Axios.

Why it matters: The company's decision to take the SPAC route shows that executives still have confidence in that path, at a time when listings of all shapes and sizes have ground to a halt.

Details: Air Water Ventures is combining with Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. II and will trade on the NYSE.

The deal values the combined entity at $300 million pre-money.

Trading is expected to begin in Q1 2024.

How it works: Air Water Ventures makes hardware that filters humidity — water molecules — out of the air, condenses the water and bottles it for consumption.

The company was founded in 2018 and started operations in 2022.

Its technology is currently operational in Abu Dhabi, UAE, but CEO Alex Guy tells Axios he plans to expand into the U.S. following the company's public debut.

Between the lines: Guy says proceeds from the SPAC will go toward a global expansion of the company.