Evergrow, a San Francisco-based fintech for tax financing, raised $7 million, the startup exclusively tells Axios.

Why it matters: A cottage industry of financial services startups is growing in the wake of the IRA's passage as clean energy groups try to take advantage of the bill's incentives.

Details: First Round Capital led the all-equity financing which included existing Evergrow investors XYZ Venture Capital, Congruent Ventures and Garuda Ventures.

The round was a follow-on to its $7 million seed round, which closed in 2021.

How it works: Evergrow operates an online market where investors can purchase tax credits from qualifying clean energy projects that can use the newly liquid funds to finance construction.

The company vets and underwrites the projects in-house, and has plans to hire heads of compliance and legal as it continues to build out that function with the new tranche of funding.

Evergrow takes a portion of tax credit sales as revenue, Evergrow CEO James Richards says. Over time, the startup plans to offer other types of financing with its software.

State of play: Tax incentives are nothing new for the clean energy sector, but the IRA's passage has put them back in the spotlight.

The difference this time around, Richards says, is the sheer amount of dollars available thanks to the IRA's incentives, which don't have a hard cap.

The bill also created a new market for the tax credits themselves because it made it possible for developers to sell them to investors. Previously, only developers could take advantage of the credits.

Yes, but: A lot of investors still point fingers at tax incentives for the Cleantech 1.0 bust by artificially propping up projects that were not bankable otherwise.

"It's important that we learn lessons from that era and don't screw it up this time," Richards says.

The bottom line: The IRA has upended the market for clean energy project tax credits due to the sheer size of the incentives, and a new generation of fintech startups are eager to step into the space and play a role.