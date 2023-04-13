Greenwood Sustainable Infrastructure has acquired Saturn Power's solar and battery development portfolios, in a deal aimed at expanding GSI's clean energy projects, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: About 90% of the portfolio being acquired from the Ontario-based company is community solar, putting GSI on track to become one of the biggest community solar developers in the U.S.

The details: The deal includes a 1.4 GW pipeline of early to late- stage solar and energy storage projects in five U.S. states and two Canadian provinces.

GSI, a subsidiary of Libra Group, plans to invest $200 million to develop the projects.

Saturn president Doug Wagner is joining GSI's board.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Zoom in: GSI has rapidly expanded in the past year.

Last year it acquired 233 MW of utility-scale assets from Denver-based developer CMDAJ Holdings. That deal tripled GSI's solar-energy holdings and doubled its U.S. footprint to 10 states.

The Saturn pipeline represents another 6x increase to GSI's holdings — and roughly doubles renewables portfolio of GSI's parent company, Libra Group.

Catch up fast: Community solar projects enable local residents or businesses to subscribe to electricity that's generated offsite.

The model is especially appealing to people who live in apartments or aren't homeowners. Projects are typically less than 5 MW in capacity.

State of play: Community solar had an ugly 2022, as grid logjams and trade disputes caused a 16% drop in new installations, per Wood Mackenzie.

Yes, but: The sector is seeing a wave of investment and consolidation this year, partly fueled by new incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act.