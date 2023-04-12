Home battery installer Haven Energy raises $4.2M
Home battery installer Haven Energy raised a $4.2 million seed round, the company announced.
Why it matters: Haven was co-founded by executives from Uber and Casper. It's also developing a virtual power plant.
Details: Lerer Hippeau and Giant Ventures led the round. Quantum Innovation Fund and Raven One Ventures participated.
How it works: Haven, based in Los Angeles, installs standalone batteries or adds them to existing rooftop solar arrays.
- Haven isn't the first to offer battery retrofits for residential solar. But it says its one-stop shop makes the process easier.