Home battery installer Haven Energy raises $4.2M

Alan Neuhauser
Illustration of a battery icon with hundred dollar bills as the bars indicating that it's full.

Home battery installer Haven Energy raised a $4.2 million seed round, the company announced.

Why it matters: Haven was co-founded by executives from Uber and Casper. It's also developing a virtual power plant.

Details: Lerer Hippeau and Giant Ventures led the round. Quantum Innovation Fund and Raven One Ventures participated.

How it works: Haven, based in Los Angeles, installs standalone batteries or adds them to existing rooftop solar arrays.

  • Haven isn't the first to offer battery retrofits for residential solar. But it says its one-stop shop makes the process easier.
