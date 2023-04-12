Home battery installer Haven Energy raised a $4.2 million seed round, the company announced.

Why it matters: Haven was co-founded by executives from Uber and Casper. It's also developing a virtual power plant.

Details: Lerer Hippeau and Giant Ventures led the round. Quantum Innovation Fund and Raven One Ventures participated.

How it works: Haven, based in Los Angeles, installs standalone batteries or adds them to existing rooftop solar arrays.