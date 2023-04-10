The solar race is on with Europe

Spanish utility Iberdrola submitted a proposal last week to build a 1.6 GW solar module plant in Spain, and it's seeking funding from the European Commission.

Why it matters: Europe is beefing up its domestic solar manufacturing capacity to wean itself off China.

What's happening: The European Commission has allocated about €3 billion for its latest Innovation Fund, which backs large-scale manufacturing.

Iberdrola is simply the latest to apply to the fund, which is already backing a 3 GW cell and module plant in Italy from Enel Green Power.

State of play: The Innovation Fund is one of several mechanisms that the EU is using to counter the Inflation Reduction Act signed by President Biden last year.

The EU is seeking to grow manufacturing to 30 GW across the solar supply chain as soon as 2025 — up from about 10 GW now, a fraction of demand.

Of note: That's roughly equal to the U.S., depending on how you measure the supply chain. The Biden administration is aiming for 50 GW of U.S. manufacturing capacity by 2030.

Context: Europe imports virtually all of its solar components from China, which has massive manufacturing capacity of about 300 GW.