Birda Innovation Ventures, a sustainability-focused venture firm focused on underserved markets, has raised an additional $200 million to bring its AUM to $250 million.

Why it matters: The additional funding is four times Birda's initial raise in 2022, indicating an increasing appetite among LPs to invest in emerging markets.

Details: Mohammed VI Polytechnic University, a Moroccan university, and the OCP Group, the fertilizer maker, provided the funding.

The new tranche brings Birda's AUM to $250 million.

Since closing its initial $50 million in funding in December, Birda has backed robotics maker Niqo Robotics, biopesticide maker Agrospheres, soil tech startup Pattern Ag, farm management software provider Apollo Agriculture and carbon sequestration startup Travertine.

Context: Birda is among a handful of venture firms primarily investing in sustainability startups in Africa and other underserved markets.

Its focus reflects the major industries on the continent, from mining and agriculture to water use and renewable energy.

Though just a fraction of venture dollars go to startups in the MENA market, many of its residents are bearing a greater share of the impacts of climate change than those in North America and Europe, where most climate tech funding goes.

What we're watching: Whether other large corporations, especially those in agriculture, follow OCP Group's lead in taking a stake in the future of climate resilience in Africa and beyond.