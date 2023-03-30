Gen Phoenix, a UK-based leather materials manufacturer, raised an $18 million Series B that drew investments from shoe, car, and fashion companies.

The details: Material Impact led the all-equity round, which closed this week.

Footwear maker Dr. Martens; InMotion Ventures, the investment arm of Jaguar Land Rover; and Tapestry, the parent company of Coach, Stuart Weitzman and Kate Spade, participated.

Two members of Material Impact will join the board, with operating partner Paul Deninger serving as chairman.

Of note: Gen Phoenix was previously called Eleather.

The round brings Gen Phoenix's total amount raised to around $168 million.

How it works: Gen Phoenix uses leather diverted from landfills. It's expanding into plant-based materials.

You may have sat in Gen Phoenix-upholstered seats while flying JetBlue or AeroMexico. The company works with about 250 airlines and rail and bus companies.

Context: Leather production generates considerable emissions and water pollution. (And depends on a steady supply of cows.)