Chinese automaker grabs a U.S. toehold

Nio, a Shanghai-based automaker, has hired a U.S. lobbyist.

Why it matters: The move shows that Chinese automakers will need all the influence they can muster to overcome potential trade barriers and win over American consumers.

Driving the news: Nio has tapped William Ashworth and Ganesh Iyer, per a lobbying registration form spotted by Axios colleague Ben Geman.

The pair expects to lobby on "issues that will promote and encourage the sale and development" of Nio's EVs, the filing says.

Issues include tax incentives, tariffs, trade restrictions, safety, and data privacy, Ben notes in Generate.

What they're saying: Hiring lobbyists is "a harbinger of capital investments being made," K. Venkatesh Prasad, chief innovation officer at the Center for Automotive Research, tells Axios.

State of play: Nio recently signed a 10-year lease for an office in San Jose, Calif.

The company reportedly aims to begin selling passenger vehicles in the U.S. as soon as 2025.

Context: Chinese automakers have become the world's largest car and EV manufacturers by volume.

The country is on track to overtake Japan as the biggest vehicle exporter.

What's next: This isn't exactly happy news for automakers already in the U.S.

China's EV manufacturers "come with not just the technical capabilities and the manufacturing capabilities but also the business capabilities," Prasad says.

The bottom line: More competition for automakers is coming. For consumers staring down eye-watering car prices, more competition is a good thing.