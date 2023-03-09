Solar rebound after "chaotic" 2022

Data: Wood Mackenzie; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

Trade disputes and grid-connection delays forced a double-digit drop in new solar installations last year, making 2022 one of the worst on record for the U.S. solar industry — except for the residential market.

Why it matters: Last year is one that investors in the utility, commercial and community solar markets would like to forget. And with analysts projecting a rapid bounce-back, they might soon get that chance.

Residential solar companies are meanwhile skipping to the bank.

By the numbers: The U.S. added 20.2 GW in 2022, a 16% drop from the year before, per a year-end report from Wood Mackenzie, commissioned by the Solar Energy Industries Association.

Utility projects were hit the hardest. They plummeted 31% from 2021.

New commercial-scale developments tumbled 16%, and community solar 6%.

Yes, but: The residential market saw 40% growth in installed capacity. That's the biggest annual jump since 2015.

About 6% of U.S. homes now have solar. That figure is on track to reach 15% as soon as 2030.

What's happening: As we've previously reported, trade issues and interminable interconnection queues are hammering solar developers and investors, especially those involved in large-scale projects.

The Commerce Department's anti-circumvention investigation brought solar module imports to a near standstill.

Next came the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, sparking a U.S. Customs crackdown on forced labor in China that has so far focused on the big suppliers for utility-scale projects.

Meanwhile, the wait to connect a project to the grid has doubled in some regions.

Be smart: Residential solar installers tend to use more domestic modules, and often procure those panels from distributors who carry inventory.

"These factors insulated residential solar from the various trade issues last year," Wood Mackenzie's Michelle Davis tells Axios.

That made for "a record-breaking but chaotic year" in the segment, as the firm put it in its analysis.

What's next: Analysts expect a robust recovery — eventually. Grid operators are working to clear interconnection backlogs, U.S. Customs has released some modules from detention, and new solar investments keep coming.

"All signs point to broad market recovery, but timing is hard to predict," Marlene Motyka, Deloitte's U.S. renewable energy leader, tells Axios.

"Private equity investments and new market entrants ... [have] been driving strong M&A activity. Renewable developers are announcing huge growth plans and in some cases changing their business model to not only develop projects but also construct and own assets."

Plus: America's solar panel manufacturing capacity is on track to triple by the end of this year to 25 GW.