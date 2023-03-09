Solar components manufacturer Silfab Solar yesterday announced a $125 million investment to build a third U.S. solar factory.

Why it matters: The U.S. is rushing to expand its domestic renewables supply chain. Silfab's planned factory would roughly double its American manufacturing capacity.

Details: The $125 million comes from Calgary, Alberta-based private equity firm ARC Energy.

Co-investors include Manulife Financial Corporation, the Ontario Power Generation Pension Plan, CF Private Equity and BDC Capital’s Cleantech Practice.

Zoom in: Silfab expects to open the plant somewhere on the East Coast in 2024.

The plant will have initial annual cell production capacity of 1 GW and solar module assembly capacity of 1.2 GW.

State of play: The new site will bring Silfab's U.S. solar panel assembly capacity to about 2 GW, per Solar Power World.

The company is one of just a small handful that have fulfilled U.S. factory announcements in recent years.

Context: U.S. solar module production capacity amounted to about 11 GW last year.

The top U.S. module manufacturers by capacity are FirstSolar, Hanwha Qcells, and SPI Energy, Wood Mackenzie tells Axios.

Global capacity is about 500 GW, with a supply chain largely dominated by China.

Of note: The U.S. has no cell manufacturing capacity — meaning Silfab's factory would be one of the first.