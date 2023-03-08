Muus Capital Partners, a New York-based climate venture firm, raised $50 million for its Convergence Fund II, the firm exclusively tells Axios.

Why it matters: LPs aren't shying away from backing early-stage climate venture funds even as volatile markets shake out risk-averse investors in other sectors.

Details: The fund is Muus' first with outside LPs, MCP chairman Michael Sonnenfeldt tells Axios.

Sonnenfeldt said most of Fund II's LPs consist of family offices and individual investors, with a handful of institutional participants. He declined to disclose specific investors.

Zoom out: Convergence Fund II has already invested in nine early-stage climate technology startups, and plans to back up to 25 early-stage companies with the new tranche.

Fund II investments include renewable power provider BrightNight, the Lawrence Berkeley National Lab spinout Aepnus, and smart heat pump maker Harvest Thermal.

It has also set aside capital in Fund II for follow-on funding through Series B rounds in up to seven companies, Sonnenfeldt says.

Flashback: Convergence Fund I backed 25 companies in total with check sizes ranging from $500,000 up to $1.5 million.