DexMat raised a $3 million seed round led by Shell Ventures to convert methane into high-performance materials.

Why it matters: The company says its Galvorn materials can replace steel, aluminum, copper, carbon fiber, and Kevlar armor at a fraction of the weight.

Of note: The company counts Apple, Bosch, Toyota, and NASA among its customers.

The details: The round is comprised of convertible notes, CEO Bryan Guido Hassin tells Axios.

Overture Ventures and Climate Avengers participated. Shell and Overture joined DexMat's board as observers.

How it works: DexMat sources the methane from natural gas, renewable natural gas, and biogas. The company aims to eventually use captured carbon dioxide.

"All we need are molecules with carbon in them," says Hassin, who was founder and CEO of the climate-tech accelerator Third Derivative.

Zoom. in: Lead investor Shell operates a renewable natural gas plant in Oregon, with others under construction in North America, including one at a dairy plant in Kansas.