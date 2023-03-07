Banyan Infrastructure, a San Francisco-based project financing startup, raised $25 million in Series B funding, the company tells Axios.

Why it matters: The Inflation Reduction Act has supercharged investor interest in the green fintech category.

Details: Energize Ventures led the all-equity round and partner Juan Muldoon will join Banyan's board as part of the deal.

New investors SE Ventures and Elemental Excelerator also joined existing investors VoLo Earth and Ulu Ventures in the round.

The startup has raised $42 million since it was founded in 2018.

How it works: Banyan Infrastructure uses its customers' data to analyze potential returns for different projects and recommends different types of financing structures for project developers, CEO Will Greene tells Axios.

NY Green Bank, the $1 billion sustainable infrastructure fund from New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, is among Banyan's customers on the financial institution side.

Between the lines: Project financing is poised to become another lucrative asset for investors working with sustainable developers.

Banyan Infrastructure is planning for that shift already, Greene says, with long-term goals to move from a SaaS subscription model to a transaction percentage revenue model down the line.

The bottom line: Billions of dollars in newly available funds will pour into project development over the lifecycle of the IRA, and fintech startups are looking to get a piece of the action.