Solar company Palmetto has secured $150 million in equity financing from TPG's Rise Climate fund, the company exclusively tells Axios.

Why it matters: TPG Rise Climate is an influential investor that counts former U.S. Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson as its chairman. The fund's infusion of money into Palmetto is a major endorsement for the company's plan to expand beyond residential solar into other forms of electrification.

Details: TPG's Steven Mandel will join Palmetto's board as part of the deal along with former Facebook executive Molly Graham and former FERC chairman Neil Chatterjee.

The round closed in February, Palmetto CEO Chris Kemper tells Axios. He declined to share the round's valuation.

State of play: Palmetto started as a pure residential solar play, Kemper says, but has evolved to meet rising home-owner demand for other ways to electrify their homes.

The Charleston, South Carolina company has also rolled out a loan product for customers to finance clean tech home upgrades.

With the Rise Climate funding, it is adding energy storage, EV charging and smart home features to its offerings.

The bottom line: It's not enough for companies to operate as pure play installers or operators in the growing market for residential electrification.