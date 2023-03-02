Forbright Bank, the national bank run by former U.S. Representative John Delaney (D-Md.) with roughly $6.5 billion AUM, added a high-yield CD as its first consumer-facing product, the company exclusively tells Axios.

Why it matters: Consumer banking can be a key part of the financial industry's push to decarbonize, as long as consumers are interested.

Zoom in: Forbright is courting customers with slightly higher than average savings — the CD requires a $1,000 minimum account balance — to increase its own assets to achieve its mission to back clean energy initiatives and projects.

The company provides home equity loans for residential solar, larger loans for utility-grade solar projects and, in one case, loaned funds to a school bus company to help electrify its fleet.

Roughly 50% of the banks current loans go towards sustainability or decarbonization-related projects, Delaney tells Axios. He expects that ratio to increase over time as incentives for project development increase with the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

State of play: The U.S.-centric ESG pushback has largely focused on institutional firms and spared most retail financial groups and banks.

Larger groups like BlackRock are more likely to have invested in fossil fuel companies over the years and have broader pullbacks to meet ESG goals.

They are also more likely to do business with the government, where the backlash is emanating from.

Delaney says Forbright hasn't experienced any backlash due to its mission.

"Over the next several decades, the world will still need fossil fuels and there are banks that will finance that stuff, it's just not us," he says.

Yes, but: Some environmentalists argue that making sustainability initiatives the realm of personal responsibility lets corporations, which have more resources and more to gain, off the hook.

What we're watching: Whether consumers buy the pitch and Forbright can take that momentum through the ESG backlash to increase support for clean tech project finance.