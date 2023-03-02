John Delaney's Forbright Bank answers the ESG backlash
Forbright Bank, the national bank run by former U.S. Representative John Delaney (D-Md.) with roughly $6.5 billion AUM, added a high-yield CD as its first consumer-facing product, the company exclusively tells Axios.
Why it matters: Consumer banking can be a key part of the financial industry's push to decarbonize, as long as consumers are interested.
Zoom in: Forbright is courting customers with slightly higher than average savings — the CD requires a $1,000 minimum account balance — to increase its own assets to achieve its mission to back clean energy initiatives and projects.
- The company provides home equity loans for residential solar, larger loans for utility-grade solar projects and, in one case, loaned funds to a school bus company to help electrify its fleet.
- Roughly 50% of the banks current loans go towards sustainability or decarbonization-related projects, Delaney tells Axios. He expects that ratio to increase over time as incentives for project development increase with the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.
State of play: The U.S.-centric ESG pushback has largely focused on institutional firms and spared most retail financial groups and banks.
- Larger groups like BlackRock are more likely to have invested in fossil fuel companies over the years and have broader pullbacks to meet ESG goals.
- They are also more likely to do business with the government, where the backlash is emanating from.
- Delaney says Forbright hasn't experienced any backlash due to its mission.
- "Over the next several decades, the world will still need fossil fuels and there are banks that will finance that stuff, it's just not us," he says.
Yes, but: Some environmentalists argue that making sustainability initiatives the realm of personal responsibility lets corporations, which have more resources and more to gain, off the hook.
What we're watching: Whether consumers buy the pitch and Forbright can take that momentum through the ESG backlash to increase support for clean tech project finance.