Divert, a food waste startup, has received a dumpster-sized pile of money to grow its business.

Why it matters: The combined financing is among the largest in the food waste space to date and comes at a time when investors are bullish on the sector driven by the skyrocketing emissions associated with food disposal.

Details: Divert is receiving $100 million in equity funding and $1 billion in structured project finance, the company tells Axios. The project finance is for the construction of new processing facilities that convert wasted food into renewable natural gas.

Enbridge, a Calgary-based energy company, led the equity investment with $80 million. The remaining $20 million came via existing investors led by Ara Partners.

Enbridge also provided the $1 billion to finance construction of new facilities to process food waste.

Divert CEO Ryan Begin declined to share the company's valuation. Enbridge is getting board representation with the deal, which closed today, he says.

Catch up quick: Divert makes software for food retailers to track food items that are thrown out unsold. The software allows these retailers to order stock more efficiently and donate food that is still edible.