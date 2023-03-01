Exclusive: BEV-backed clothing recycler Circ nets $25M
Circ, a textile recycler, raised $25 million in Series B extension funding, the company exclusively tells Axios.
Why it matters: The fashion industry is among the highest emitting industries, and companies across the sector are seeking to address the issue in its textile supply chains to make progress towards net-zero.
How it works: Circ breaks down polymers used in textiles and separate the individual fibers that can be reused in new clothing.
- Circ recycles textiles by breaking down polymers into individual fibers. Those fibers are respun and used back in clothing production without creating new emissions.
Details: European e-commerce group Zalando, Fortune 500 packaging company Avery Dennison, and Korean manufacturing corporation Youngone participated in the all-equity extension round.
- Existing investors 8090 Industries, Circulate Capital, Vodia Capital and City Light Capital also reupped in the round, which did not grant any additional board seats.
- Bill Gates-founded Breakthrough Energy Ventures led Circ's $30 million Series B in July.
Between the lines: Circ's newest investors allow it to double down on manufacturing and packaging partnerships.