Air Company, the vodka-distiller turned sustainable aviation fuel maker, has inked a $65 million government deal for testing SAF production with the U.S. Air Force, the company exclusively tells Axios.

Why it matters: This is Air Company's latest high-profile SAF contract and a deal that highlights the fuel's potential to become a low-emission heavyweight in aviation.

Driving the news: The contract comes after a successful jet test flight last year that ran solely on unblended SAF, Air Company CEO Gregory Constantine tells Axios.

The $65 million will allow Air Company to test whether it can make SAF in remote locations like an aircraft carrier.

The contract also includes certain milestones related to the number of gallons of SAF that Air Company will produce but Constantine declined to disclose those figures.

How it works: Air Company makes SAF by heating up water and carbon with renewable power.

It has fuel purchase contracts in place with JetBlue, Virgin Atlantic and Boom Supersonic.

Of note: Constantine declined to comment on the company's fundraising activity. It raised $30 million in Series A funding in April.

The bottom line: Wider adoption and commercial use of SAF still remains far off, even as pilots take off.