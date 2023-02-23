Contrarian Ventures, a European climate tech fund, secured €25 million from the European Investment Fund, the group tells Axios.

Why it matters: The EIF commitment is double the size of Contrarian's first fund, an indication of EIF's confidence in both the fund and the sector.

Driving the news: EIF's €25 million commitment represents a fourth of Contrarian's second fund, which has a hard cap of €100 million. It expects to close the fund in the second half of 2023.

Contrarian Ventures currently counts 65 organizations among its LP base, including PFR, Korys, Molten and Grantham Foundation.

That's up from its first fund, vintage 2017, which clocked in at just €12.5 million.

Context: Contrarian is an early-stage firm that is often the first outside money into a startup.