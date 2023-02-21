China's CATL moves to lock down EV battery market

The China-based battery giant CATL is slashing prices and introducing fixed prices to grab more market share as it continues an expansion overseas.

Why it matters: The discounts are right now targeted at CATL's Chinese customers. But industry insiders are watching whether the list expands along with CATL's growing roster of overseas partners.

The move also reflects a dip in lithium prices.

What's happening: Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited has started introducing fixed-price discounts and rebates for automakers that agree to larger battery orders.

The company holds 37% of global battery market share. That's more than the next three companies combined, per Reuters: LG Energy Solution, BYD, and Panasonic.

Tesla and Volkswagen are among the company's largest clients.

Be smart: With that kind of overwhelming market share, what CATL does, other companies tend to follow.

Meanwhile, Ford last week announced plans to invest $3.5 billion to build a battery factory in Michigan. It will use technology licensed from CATL.

CATL last fall unveiled a supply agreement with BMW.

What they're saying: "CATL obviously is attempting to acquire more market shares among EV OEMs while it is expanding quickly in both China and abroad," Susan Zou, vice president at consulting firm Rystad Energy, wrote in a note this morning.

Yes, but: Even if CATL expands the discounts overseas, automakers may be unwilling to take the company up on them.