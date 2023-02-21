Swap Robotics, an Ontario-based ag-tech startup, raised $7 million in seed funding.

Driving the news: SOSV led the all-equity round but is not getting a board seat as part of the deal, CEO Tim Lichti tells Axios. Green Ventures and a syndicate of angel investors, mostly from the solar industry, also participated in the round, Lichti says.

Swap Robotics plans to add a debt component to its financing in the "coming months," Lichti says.

How it works: Swap makes solar-powered autonomous robots that can maintain vegetation with a set of interchangeable attachments.

State of play: Startups labeled as "ag-tech" comprise a wide variety of specializations, ranging from bioengineered seeds to irrigation to robotic field maintenance.