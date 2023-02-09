Ford has sold a majority of its stake in EV maker Rivian, according to an SEC filing.

Why it matters: The automaker invested $500 million in Rivian but has appeared to lose confidence in the company after a series of challenges and disappointing earnings.

Driving the news: Rivian's filing on Wednesday was prompted by Ford dropping below a 5% ownership stake. It now owns 1.15% of the stock, or 10.5 million shares.

In a filing from May 2022, Ford indicated it owned 87 million shares. At that time, it had sold 7 million worth $26.89 per share.

Zoom in: Ford's annual report showed the automaker took a $7.4 billion mark-to-market net loss on their Rivian investment in 2022.