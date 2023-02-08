Skip to main content
Banks back SWIFT for carbon markets with $45M

Megan Hernbroth
Illustration of cloud dollar sign disappearing into the air

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Carbonplace, a London-based carbon markets startup, raised $45 million in seed funding and named ex-Nivaura executive Scott Eaton as its new CEO.

Why it matters: The markets for buying and selling carbon lack basic trust around credit verification and quality that are keeping some of the biggest buyers — financial institutions with ambitious net-zero goals — on the sidelines.

Flashback: Carbonplace was initially founded by nine partner banks as a non-profit to work out the complexities of standardizing and verifying carbon credits.

  • The nine initial founder banks — BBVA, BNP Paribas, CIBC, Itaú Unibanco, National Australia Bank, NatWest, Standard Chartered, SMBC and UBS — participated in the all-equity funding round and will all gain board representation on Carbonplace's new board of directors.
  • Eaton, most recently CEO of capital markets fintech company Nivaura, declined to share Carbonplace's new valuation.

How it works: Carbonplace's fintech infrastructure software is modeled after the banking infrastructure SWIFT.

  • Customers can list, compare, buy, and retire carbon credits via a verified system on Carbonplace.
  • Banks can provide access to Carbonplace to their large corporation and project developer clients, with plans to eventually expand to allow access to banks' retail customers.

Zoom out: Carbon credits help companies achieve net-zero goals by offsetting emissions, and are necessary in high-emitting industries like aviation or construction.

Yes, but: The market is plagued with low-quality credits that muddy up the more impactful credits.

  • Junk carbon credits are the source of greenwashing by companies that want to pay lip service to emissions reduction.

The bottom line: Carbonplace's relationship with nine international banking groups help bolster the trust factor for its software.

