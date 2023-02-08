Carbonplace, a London-based carbon markets startup, raised $45 million in seed funding and named ex-Nivaura executive Scott Eaton as its new CEO.

Why it matters: The markets for buying and selling carbon lack basic trust around credit verification and quality that are keeping some of the biggest buyers — financial institutions with ambitious net-zero goals — on the sidelines.

Flashback: Carbonplace was initially founded by nine partner banks as a non-profit to work out the complexities of standardizing and verifying carbon credits.

The nine initial founder banks — BBVA, BNP Paribas, CIBC, Itaú Unibanco, National Australia Bank, NatWest, Standard Chartered, SMBC and UBS — participated in the all-equity funding round and will all gain board representation on Carbonplace's new board of directors.

Eaton, most recently CEO of capital markets fintech company Nivaura, declined to share Carbonplace's new valuation.

How it works: Carbonplace's fintech infrastructure software is modeled after the banking infrastructure SWIFT.

Customers can list, compare, buy, and retire carbon credits via a verified system on Carbonplace.

Banks can provide access to Carbonplace to their large corporation and project developer clients, with plans to eventually expand to allow access to banks' retail customers.

Zoom out: Carbon credits help companies achieve net-zero goals by offsetting emissions, and are necessary in high-emitting industries like aviation or construction.

Yes, but: The market is plagued with low-quality credits that muddy up the more impactful credits.

Junk carbon credits are the source of greenwashing by companies that want to pay lip service to emissions reduction.

The bottom line: Carbonplace's relationship with nine international banking groups help bolster the trust factor for its software.