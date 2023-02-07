Exclusive: Mattiq raises $15M for nano-sized materials testing

Mattiq, a Chicago-based materials discovery, testing and analytics startup, raised a $15 million seed round.

Why it matters: Energy and chemicals companies partner with Mattiq to test materials on atomic or nano levels.

The details: Material Impact led the all-equity round. The VC's co-founder and managing partner, Carmichael Roberts, is joining Mattiq's board.

Kairos Ventures and CS Ventures participated. Mattiq declined to disclose a valuation.

Of note: The "tiq" in Mattiq is pronounced "teak," not "tick."

The company was formerly known as Stoicheia.

Zoom in: The round closed in July. Mattiq held off on announcing as it went through its facelift.

It hired Jeff Erhardt as CEO. Erhardt was previously EVP for intelligent systems and industrial AI at GE.

He succeeds founder Chad Mirkin, who was chairman while the company was in stealth mode.

What's happening: "It's orders of magnitude faster in massively parallel fashion than can be done at the status quo today," Erhardt says.

The company's work also involves materials discovery, such as identifying catalysts to replace iridium used in green hydrogen production.

How it works: Mattiq's business model is similar to biotech companies that partner with big pharmaceutical manufacturers.