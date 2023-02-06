January's climate-tech deal drought spared startups in a handful of climate tech sectors.

Why it matters: It's not all doom and gloom in the climate world, after all.

Solar: Investors continued to shine a light on companies working with solar producers in the U.S. and Europe.

Sunstone Credit, a Baltimore-based solar financing provider for businesses, raised $20 million in Series A funding from Greenbacker Capital Management.

SunRoof, a Swedish startup that makes energy-producing solar roofing, raised €13.5 million (~$14.6 million) in extension funding on Jan. 16. World Fund, Nordic Alpha Partners and L&G Capital participated in the all-equity round.

Tyba, a startup that makes predictive models for solar and storage projects, raised $2.25 million in seed funding from Powerhouse Ventures and Wireframe Ventures.

Silicon Ranch, a Nashville-based project developer and independent power producer, said it plans to raise $600 million in equity financing this year.

Ag tech: Investors are also plowing money into startups working on sustainable ways to produce food.

ReelData AI, a Halifax, Nova Scotia-based data software startup, raised $8 million in Series A funding from Buoyant Ventures, S2G Ventures and The Nest Family Office.

EnrichAg, a subsidiary of ag tech company Terramera that focuses on soil testing, raised $6 million of a planned $15 million Series A round from At One Ventures.

Battery tech: Although the jury is out on how to best invest in battery technology, investors are still willing to give the ecosystem a boost.