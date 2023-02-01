Our Next Energy, a battery developer founded by Apple's former head of energy storage, closed a $300 million Series B at a $1.2 billion post-money valuation.

Why it matters: Our Next Energy is manufacturing longer-range batteries in the U.S. that don't depend on problematic commodities like cobalt and nickel.

The details: Fifth Wall and Franklin Templeton led the all-equity round.

Temasek, Riverstone Holdings, Coatue, AI Capital Partners, and Sente Ventures joined as new investors.

Richard Piliero, a managing director at Franklin Templeton, will join ONE's board of directors.

Of note: The Series B includes a $62.5 million convertible note that ONE closed in January 2022.

The note was led by BMW i Ventures. Assembly Ventures, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Coatue, Flex, and Volta Energy Technologies joined.

The state of Michigan, where the company is based, also provided $220 million in grants, bringing the total capital raised past $500 million.

What's happening: ONE began delivering its Aries battery this year for commercial vehicles, namely delivery vans.

It ultimately aims to deliver about 600 miles of range with a lithium iron phosphate battery that requires neither nickel nor cobalt, the company says.

Cobalt is intertwined with child labor. Nickel mining is associated with deforestation and smelting with major greenhouse gas emissions.

What's next: The company's planned gigafactory in Van Buren Township, Michigan, is expected to be complete next year.