Luxwall, a Michigan-based developer of insulated windows, closed a $33 million Series A .

Why it matters: Windows are a big source of heat and energy loss, in turn driving emissions. Luxwall says its product works as well as fiberglass insulation.

What's happening: 2150, the European VC focused on urban tech, led the round that included new investor Khosla Ventures and existing backers Breakthrough Energy Ventures and Prelude Ventures.

Luxwall has raised $39 million to date.

How it works: Luxwall says its windows are essentially a transparent thermos, using two vacuum-sealed panes to stop heat and energy loss.

The company says its "Net Zero Glass" can reduce carbon emissions and energy consumption by as much as 45%.

Of note: Bill Gates, who founded Breakthrough Energy, gave Luxwall a shoutout in his December outlook on the year ahead.

What's next: The company, based in Ypsilanti outside Ann Arbor, plans to expand its first commercial factory.