Floodbase raises $12M Series A for flood data
Floodbase raised a $12 million Series A round for its flood monitoring service that brings together both satellite and ground-sensor data.
Why it matters: The company says its near-real-time monitoring system enables insurance companies to more readily extend certain flood protection.
The details: The round was led by Lowercarbon Capital. Collaborative Fund, Floating Point, and Vidavo also participated.
Of note: Floodbase, based in Brooklyn, was previously named Cloud to Street. Insurers make up the majority of its customers.
How it works: "Parametric insurance" kicks in when, say, wind intensity crosses a certain threshold.
- This type of measurement has been harder to do for flooding.
- Floodbase says its service, by providing more timely data on flooding, allows companies to provide parametric flood insurance.