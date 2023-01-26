Skip to main content
Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Floodbase raises $12M Series A for flood data

Alan Neuhauser
Illustration of measuring tape poking through a horizon of water.

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Floodbase raised a $12 million Series A round for its flood monitoring service that brings together both satellite and ground-sensor data.

Why it matters: The company says its near-real-time monitoring system enables insurance companies to more readily extend certain flood protection.

The details: The round was led by Lowercarbon Capital. Collaborative Fund, Floating Point, and Vidavo also participated.

Of note: Floodbase, based in Brooklyn, was previously named Cloud to Street. Insurers make up the majority of its customers.

How it works: "Parametric insurance" kicks in when, say, wind intensity crosses a certain threshold.

  • This type of measurement has been harder to do for flooding.
  • Floodbase says its service, by providing more timely data on flooding, allows companies to provide parametric flood insurance.
Go deeper