Floodbase raised a $12 million Series A round for its flood monitoring service that brings together both satellite and ground-sensor data.

Why it matters: The company says its near-real-time monitoring system enables insurance companies to more readily extend certain flood protection.

The details: The round was led by Lowercarbon Capital. Collaborative Fund, Floating Point, and Vidavo also participated.

Of note: Floodbase, based in Brooklyn, was previously named Cloud to Street. Insurers make up the majority of its customers.

How it works: "Parametric insurance" kicks in when, say, wind intensity crosses a certain threshold.