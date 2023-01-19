SunRoof, a Swedish startup that makes energy-producing solar roofing, raised €13.5 million (~$14.6 million) in extension funding.

Why it matters: Falling costs and increasing government incentives are pushing investors to rethink the residential solar market, which has been dominated by a handful of incumbents.

Details: World Fund, Nordic Alpha Partners and L&G Capital participated in the all-equity round and will join the company's advisory board. L&G Capital will also get a board observer seat, SunRoof CEO Lech Kaniuk tells Axios.

Klima Energy Transition led the initial €15 million raise in September.

State of play: Costs associated with photovoltaic solar panels have decreased rapidly in the last five years, which has contributed to an increase in demand for residential installations.

Most installations in the U.S. and Europe are mounted on top of existing roofs, which helps keep the panels cool, but come with a set of limitations for where and how they can be installed that can lead to less energy generation.

World Fund, a European climate-focused fund, calculated that SunRoof will contribute to new solar installations with 53% of their deployments with a cannibalization rate of 47%, meaning every other installation goes to a customer that would have chosen not to install solar panels.

How it works: Kaniuk's brother, a construction engineer, started SunRoof when his customers started requesting more aesthetically pleasing solar installations that could also support EV charging and heat pumps.