Energy storage is starting to rival new transmission

Energy storage has emerged as a viable alternative to building transmission lines — and investors and utilities are taking notice.

Why it matters: The breakthrough is timely, as transmission issues remain one of the biggest bottlenecks slowing renewables deployment.

Driving the news: A new study from consulting group Quanta Technology argues that energy storage can compete on a cost basis with transmission.

Caveat: The study was commissioned by — wait for it — an energy storage industry group. But other studies have emerged with the same conclusion.

One example comes from consultant Guidehouse Insights, which in February also found that storage systems can rival new transmission.

Meanwhile: Grid operators and investors are already acting.

California's Public Utilities Commission last week approved 800 MW in new solar and storage projects, per Utility Dive.

Last week, storage developer Hydrostor signed a $1 billion, 25-year PPA to supply customers in California.

Plus: The U.S. is on track for nearly a 4x increase in utility-scale energy storage by 2025, the Energy Information Administration wrote last month.