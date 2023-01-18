Noon Energy, a startup that makes high-density carbon-oxygen batteries, raised $28 million in Series A funding.

Why it matters: Battery tech startups working on experimental energy storage are walking into a tailwind thanks to the industry's funding boom and material shortages plaguing traditional battery makers.

Details: Clean Energy Ventures and Aramco Ventures’ Sustainability Fund co-led the all-equity round and both are gaining seats on Noon Energy's board.

Emerson Collective, At One Ventures, Mistletoe and Doral Energy-Tech Ventures also participated in the round, which closed in December.

State of play: Battery tech remains one of the fastest growing sectors in climate tech, fueled by EV growth and decreasing costs of renewable energy like solar and wind.

However, the traditional lithium-ion batteries that most EV makers and renewable energy producers rely on require a slate of rare materials and metals that are in short supply and have spurned something of a global mining gold rush.

Incentives within the Inflation Reduction Act are also prompting startups to rethink energy storage and battery technology.

How it works: Noon Energy's battery technology is modeled somewhat on the photosynthesis process.