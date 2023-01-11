Heavy industry backs Hystar's green hydrogen

Hystar, an Oslo, Norway-based developer of ultra-efficient hydrogen electrolyzers, closed a $26 million Series B round that was led by industry heavyweights and hydrogen-focused investors.

Why it matters: Hystar says the funding will enable it to reach commercial operation — bringing a new challenger to the increasingly crowded hydrogen production markets.

What's happening: Mitsubishi, the Japan-based conglomerate, and AP Ventures, a London-based VC largely focused on hydrogen, led the round.

Finindus, Nippon Steel Trading, Hillhouse Investment and Trustbridge Partners participated, as did existing investors Sintef Ventures and Firda.

The all-equity round closed Jan. 2.

Driving the news: Hystar figured out how to integrate a very thin membrane into the electrolyzers that are commonly used to make green hydrogen.

That enables a company to either consume 10%-15% less electricity or generate 150% more hydrogen.

Plus: Those ultra-thin membranes are already used in fuel cells — meaning the supply chain already exists.

Be smart: Hystar's efficiency gains are especially attractive for steel production, fertilizer manufacturing and other heavy industries that use huge amounts of electricity and heat.

👀 What we're watching: Hydrogen incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act have accelerated internal discussions about expanding to the U.S.