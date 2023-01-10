Enpal, a German provider of rooftop solar leases, is nearing a $230 million (~€215 million) investment led by TPG at a valuation of $2.9 billion (~€2.7 billion).

Why it matters: Solar leasing programs are on the decline in the U.S. But TPG apparently sees big opportunity in Europe.

What's happening: TPG, SoftBank, Westly Group and Activate Capital are among the investors nearing a deal with Enpal.

The expected valuation is more than twice the $1 billion (€950 million) valuation that accompanied an investment by SoftBank in October 2021.

Enpal leases rooftop solar panels to homeowners, as well as EV chargers and energy storage systems.

Be smart: The big valuation bucks a broader downturn in valuations as markets have cooled.

It underscores apparent demand for alternatives to natural gas, as sanctions on Russian exports have stoked a spike in energy prices.

Zoom out: In the U.S., the leasing model lost ground to loans in recent years, especially amid bargain-basement interest rates.