Glencore under fire from banking giants

Banking giants HSBC Asset Management and Legal and General Investment Management are leaning on Glencore to clean up its mining operations.

Why it matters: These aren't some rogue climate activists. The investors here represent $2.2 trillion AUM.

What's happening: HSBC and LGIM were among a group of investors that filed a shareholder resolution calling on Glencore to improve transparency around its production of thermal coal.

The resolution would push Glencore to elaborate on how its thermal coal operations align with the Paris climate agreement's goal of limiting global warming to 1.5° Celsius. (Short answer: They don't.)

The resolution will come up for vote at Glencore’s general meeting on May 26.

Be smart: The shareholders want Glencore to reallocate what it spends on coal mining to expanding its role in low-carbon energy.

"More value will be created for shareholders by allocating fossil fuel capex to the energy transition instead," the resolution says.

Yes, but: Glencore is the most profitable listed coal miner, per FT.

The company reaped huge profits from its coal division last year: $8.9 billion in H1 alone.

State of play: Coal is the largest source of carbon emissions.

Governments and even Glencore have pledged to reduce their reliance on coal.

However, coal consumption and emissions soared to record levels in 2021 and 2022, especially as European nations halted imports of Russian natural gas.

💭 Thought bubble: That upward trend will make the shareholder resolution a tougher sell come May.