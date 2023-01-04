Investors are throwing money at carbon offsets

Data: PitchBook; Chart: Axios Visuals

Investors last year heaped piles of cash into carbon-trading marketplaces and accounting providers — a huge surge from prior years.

Why it matters: The hand-wringing over whether carbon offsets can work hasn’t kept investors’ hands in their pockets.

What’s happening: PitchBook data shows that deal value in the decarbonization space jumped past $1 billion, a more than 10-fold increase from 2020.

Driving the news: ESG demand drove the surge.

Investors and consumers are pushing companies to mitigate their carbon footprints. Buying an offset is cheaper, faster and easier than integrating renewables or switching to low-carbon fuels — especially amid ongoing supply chain disruptions.

Marketplaces can meanwhile provide a level of standardization — or perceived standardization — that’s long been missing from trading regimes.

What we’re watching: The feds, led by the SEC, are preparing rules that could bring new oversight to carbon offsets.