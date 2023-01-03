Climate tech funding holds strong, set for 2023 lift

Data: PitchBook; Table: Axios Visuals

PitchBook predicts private investment in climate tech startups will increase in 2023.

Why it matters: In an otherwise rocky private funding environment, investing in this space remains resilient.

State of play: VCs invested roughly the same amount in climate tech in 2022 as in 2021, per a PitchBook report. The report highlights that 2021 was a "particularly strong" fundraising year for the sector.

Of note: That compares with a steep drop in a range of sectors where funding evaporated (fintech, as one example).

Also, private funding figures have not yet accounted for the Inflation Reduction Act — which set aside roughly $370 billion for climate technologies — because it was signed in Q3, the report says.

Yes, but: "While we still think there's a massive economic opportunity — and food is inevitably a big part of the climate story — valuations got so inflated in 2020 and 2021 that there's going to be a reckoning, or a repricing, there — some of which is healthy," Collaborative Fund's Sophie Bakalar said in an interview.