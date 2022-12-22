Rivian director Harald Kroeger steps down from board
Rivian director Harald Kroeger has stepped down from his role on the board, the company said in a filing.
Why it matters: Kroeger, a former Daimler and Bosch executive, just joined the EV company's board of directors in August.
Driving the news: Kroeger was appointed president and board director at SiMa.ai, an AI chip maker, in November.
- Rivian's filing stated that Kroeger's departure was due to potential conflicts of interest between the two companies.
- Kroeger forfeited 9,074 Rivian RSUs and settled a remaining 5,775 shares, per an SEC filing. The company withheld another 1,734 shares to cover taxes for the settled shares, which comes out to roughly $38,000 at Tuesday's close price.
- Rivian expanded its board with Kroeger's appointment and does not plan to appoint a replacement. It now has seven board members.
Kroeger did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.