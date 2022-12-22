Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Rivian director Harald Kroeger has stepped down from his role on the board, the company said in a filing.

Why it matters: Kroeger, a former Daimler and Bosch executive, just joined the EV company's board of directors in August.

Driving the news: Kroeger was appointed president and board director at SiMa.ai, an AI chip maker, in November.

Rivian's filing stated that Kroeger's departure was due to potential conflicts of interest between the two companies.

Kroeger forfeited 9,074 Rivian RSUs and settled a remaining 5,775 shares, per an SEC filing. The company withheld another 1,734 shares to cover taxes for the settled shares, which comes out to roughly $38,000 at Tuesday's close price.

Rivian expanded its board with Kroeger's appointment and does not plan to appoint a replacement. It now has seven board members.

Kroeger did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.