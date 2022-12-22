Skip to main content
Rivian director Harald Kroeger steps down from board

Megan Hernbroth
A Rivian Automotive LLC logo of an electric vehicle automaker is seen on a smartphone screen.

Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Rivian director Harald Kroeger has stepped down from his role on the board, the company said in a filing.

Why it matters: Kroeger, a former Daimler and Bosch executive, just joined the EV company's board of directors in August.

Driving the news: Kroeger was appointed president and board director at SiMa.ai, an AI chip maker, in November.

  • Rivian's filing stated that Kroeger's departure was due to potential conflicts of interest between the two companies.
  • Kroeger forfeited 9,074 Rivian RSUs and settled a remaining 5,775 shares, per an SEC filing. The company withheld another 1,734 shares to cover taxes for the settled shares, which comes out to roughly $38,000 at Tuesday's close price.
  • Rivian expanded its board with Kroeger's appointment and does not plan to appoint a replacement. It now has seven board members.

Kroeger did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

